FRL: Fast start could help Rory McIlroy write more East Lake history

We've got a proven commodity here who has won the FedExCup at East Lake three times. He shared First Round Leader honors last week at Olympia Fields, kicking off his week with a 65. In fact, he's 14th on TOUR in First Round Scoring Average and 15th in Bogey Avoidance. I also believe that being only three shots off the lead coming in, is doable. Much more than that feels like a stretch, but I do believe McIlroy has a real shot even though +500 might be a tad short. Over the last 36 rounds, McIlroy is tops in this field for Strokes Gained on the par 4s – and remember, we have 12 of those here. He's also third in this field for Hole Proximity from 200+ yards. Finally, in nine prior trips to the TOUR Championship, McIlroy has opened on every occasion with a round in the 60s. Three times he's opened with 66 or better and overall, McIlroy has fired a round of 66 or better, 11 times. No question, Scheffler deserves to be favored, but if the history of 65s or 64s here holds up as far as the First Round Leader score, McIlroy's got a shot.