What’s at stake Sunday at the BMW? It depends on who you ask

McCarthy will tee off T7 at 7 under, four shots back – having trimmed that deficit in half thanks to a bogey-free effort Saturday. At +8000 in the outright market, it seems ambitious to think he’ll overtake a star-studded field to grab win No. 1 Sunday at Olympia Fields. But a +400 price on a top-5 finish holds a little more intrigue for me. It would still require a solid finish, and would surely lock him up for Atlanta – but the pressures of East Lake are a big enough factor to make me wary of his -135 price at BetMGM for a top-10 finish. With a leaderboard this jam-packed, it won’t take much of a wobble to fall back to the pack.