Bombs away for First Round Leader at the BMW Championship

About the only box that Harman doesn’t check in our handicap is Driving Distance. No, he’s not a bomber, ranking 44th in this field for such over the last 36 rounds. Yet, we saw him dissect Royal Liverpool off the tee with precision, accuracy, avoiding the rough and setting up favorable approach shots. We also saw his tremendous short game at work, something that certainly ought to come in handy in our First Round Leader effort here. Going back to the spring, Harman has opened on Thursday three times with rounds that gained five or more strokes on the field. He ranks second on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance and is 22nd in First Round Scoring Average. Harman has made the cut in six straight U.S. Opens. He opened this year with a 65, good enough for fifth place after round one. He opened with a 68 last year at The Country Club, putting him in seventh place after round one, and back in 2017 when he finished runner-up at Erin Hills, Harman was in fourth place at the end of Thursday’s round, after shooting a 67.