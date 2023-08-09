Brought to you by
Action Report: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm dominate betting action ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship
Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are huge favorites with bettors ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Read on to find out more.
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the two leading performers of the PGA TOUR Regular Season, are dominating the early betting action ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
TPC Southwind hosts the FedExCup Playoffs opener with Rahm and Scheffler separated by just 174 points at the top of the standings. But they’ve put a gap on the rest with Scheffler 842 points ahead of third-placed Rory McIlroy.
These two have played the most consistent golf all season, which is why it should come as no surprise that the two are the most popular players in golf betting this week.
As of Wednesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Scheffler is pulling in the highest handle (13.1%) on the second-most tickets (8%). Meanwhile, Rahm has the most tickets (8.1%) and the second-highest handle (11.7%).
The pair are combining for nearly a fourth of the betting handle for the entire field.
Scheffler opened with the best odds in the field at +750 and has already moved into +650. Rahm opened at +800 and is now +900.
It is the duo's first event since The Open Championship. Rahm finished T2 at Royal Liverpool, while Scheffler snapped a streak of 19 straight events finishing T12 or better, as he finished T23.
Specific to TPC Southwind, Scheffler missed the cut a year ago but does have two top-15 finishes. Rahm finished T5 last year and also finished seventh in 2019.
Collin Morikawa (+2200), Sam Burns (+3300) and Rahm are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
Scottie Scheffler– 13.1%
Jon Rahm – 11.7%
Collin Morikawa – 8.9%
Rory McIlroy – 5.7%
Sam Burns – 5.6%
Tickets
Jon Rahm – 8.1%
Scottie Scheffler – 8%
Rory McIlroy – 6.3%
Collin Morikawa – 6%
Rickie Fowler – 5.5%
Morikawa is a popular option after finishing T5 last year. He missed the cut at The Open Championship but lost to Rickie Fowler in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two starts ago.
It’s no surprise Burns is generating solid action, as he putts well on Bermuda greens and finished T2 at TPC Southwind in 2021.
Defending champion Will Zalatoris is not in the field after undergoing back surgery earlier this year.
