Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, not points leader Jon Rahm, favored for Playoffs opener in Memphis

April and May included a pair of top-10 paydays in major championship events and led to a victory at the Memorial Tournament for Viktor Hovland (+2000). The Norwegian has cashed T29 or better in his last four worldwide starts, but T13 at The Open last month is the best. Returning to TPC Southwind for the fourth consecutive season, he will look to continue his run of improving on each visit. Signing for T20 last year with four rounds at par or better now gives him 12 rounds of previous experience to work with this time. Sits at No. 7 in the FedExCup standings.