FRL recipe at Wyndham Championship a mix of iron play, putting and Playoff pressure

In this column last week we spoke about weighing a golfer's position in the FedExCup Standings in our handicap and how much can it really translate into a player's performance - and conversely, how the pressure may hinder one's performance. Cam Davis was a player last week who charged on Sunday to finish top 10 at the 3M Open and move from 77th on the points list to 69th, getting himself currently inside the cut line of the top 70 players that will qualify for the Playoffs. With this being the final week to make a move, the stakes have been raised - and with that, the pressure, too. For many in this week's field, it seems getting off to a hot start on Thursday will be of great importance.