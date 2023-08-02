Golfbet Insider: Wyndham Championship

Webb Simpson (+120 = Top 40) … Although Justin Thomas (in ALSO STARRING below) deserves this label more than anyone right now, it’s more fun to spread it around if for no other reason than to be provocative. It can’t get more provocative than the all-time earnings leader of the tournament. Simpson’s slide began in earnest shortly before he failed to cash at Sedgefield last year. It ended a run of 12 consecutive paydays in the tournament, five of which going for a spot on the podium, including the 2011 title. If you’re new to the PGA TOUR and/or to him, his love affair for the tournament and the course has run so deep that he named his third child after the title sponsor, so I’m willing to default to this prop. He’s not among the Miss-the-Cut options, anyway.