Horses for Courses: Past champs Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker stand out at Sedgefield Country Club
8 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The Wyndham Championship concludes the 2022-2023 regular season on the PGA TOUR. Held at Sedgefield Country Club for the 16th consecutive season, the Wyndham provides the final opportunity to join the postseason festivities.
Designed in 1926 by Donald Ross, the course plays to a par 70 and tips out at 7,117 yards. This classic track, redesigned by Kris Spence in 2007, has added only 14 more yards and plays at 7,131 yards on the scorecard.
The final field of 156 players will be without defending champion Tom Kim as he nurses a sore ankle back to health for the FedExCup Playoffs. Beginning next week in Memphis, only 70 spots are on offer for this edition of the FedExCup Playoffs. The purse of $7.6 million includes $1.368 million to the winner plus 500 precious FedExCup points.
Fan favorite and local Webb Simpson (+8000) has made this event his personal ATM since arriving on the scene in 2009. The 2011 champion has cashed 12 times from 14 visits, including nine top-10 paydays. Playing his collegiate golf up the street at Wake Forest, Simpson has cashed T22 or better in 11 of 12 weekends, vaulting him to the top of the all-time money leaders. Finishing in the top three from 2017 through 2021, the Charlotte native broke a streak of 12 consecutive paydays last year with a WD after Round 1. With 51 rounds played, he has posted a 66.75 scoring average, posting 43 rounds of par or better.
Webb Simpson gets out of the rough to set up birdie at Travelers
Brandt Snedeker (+20000) is the only player in the field this week who has won at both Sedgefield and Forest Oaks, the previous host before the move in 2008. Posting 59 in Round 1 in 2018, Snedeker set the course record on his way to victory. His total of 21 under just missed the tournament scoring record by one shot. Posting five top-10 finishes in his first 10 starts, the Nashville native has not cashed inside the top 35 in his last three starts and did not play last season as he was recovering from sternum surgery.
Si Woo Kim (+2000) is one of four co-favorites in a wide-open field. The South Korean became the second-youngest winner on TOUR since World War II with his victory here in 2016. Making just his second visit, he tied the course record (60) in Round 2 before tying the tournament scoring record of 21 under. Missing the cut on debut and two years returning after his victory in 2018, Kim rattled off three consecutive top-five finishes from 2019-2021. One of the five runners-up from the 2021 six-man playoff during Kevin Kisner’s win, he also led after 54 holes in 2020 before settling for T3. Withdrawing after Round 3 last year halted his streak of top-five finishes. Owning a 67.61 stroke average from 23 attempts, he’s posted 10 rounds at 66 or better, including a 60 and 62.
Hickory, N.C., native J.T. Poston (+3000) became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA TOUR event while bogey-free. The Western Carolina alum matched the tournament scoring record on 22-under 258 in his one-shot victory over Webb Simpson in 2019. Closing with 62, Poston joined the club of first-time winners at this event and on TOUR. Missing the cut in defense in 2021 and the 2022 edition, he picked up T21, his second-best payday in six starts, last season.
A longshot winner in 2020, Jim Herman (+40000) didn’t play in the event from 2016 through 2019. His fruitful return for the 2020 edition saw him sign for 61-63 over the weekend to claim his third title on TOUR. Wet conditions required preferred lies in all four rounds, but nobody went lower than the 42-year-old veteran. Holing 440 feet of putts over those four winning rounds, Herman hasn’t found the magic in his last two visits, missing the cut in both.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(Cuts made/appearances at Sedgefield)
Ryan Moore (7/11; +25000): The 2009 winner at 16 under also posted that same score in 2018, cashing another top-10 finish with T6. Making seven weekends has resulted in five top-25 paychecks for the veteran. Last year he opened 65-66 before cashing T21.
Billy Horschel (9/10; +6000): Making his 11th appearance, the Floridian will look to extend his streak of cuts made to seven straight events. The 2020 runner-up also has T5, T6, and T11 on the ledger during this excellent run of recent form. The last 18 rounds resulted in 18 rounds in the 60s. Overall, he’s posted 35 of 38 rounds in his career in Greensboro at par or better, including his last 27.
Sungjae Im (4/4; +2000): The 2022 runner-up added his third top-10 payday from four career starts. Posting 15 of 16 rounds in the 60s, the Korean opened with 62 and 63 in half of his four starts. The only blemish was 2021, when four rounds of 68 or better (11-under) were only good enough for T24. Posting 70 once from 16 rounds, his scoring average is 66.38.
Russell Henley (5/6; +2000): One of the FOUR co-favorites this week at BetMGM, the Georgia native is looking to extend his run of top-10 finishes to four straight seasons. His only missed cut was in 2018, but he’s posted 55-under in the four events following. Attempting to go wire-to-wire in 2021, his final round 71 left him one shot short of the six-man playoff and tied for seventh.
Adam Scott (3/4; +3300): The Australian joins the list above of “almost” winners at Sedgefield. With just a 4-foot putt between him and the trophy in 2021, he didn’t convert, and the six-man playoff, eventually won on the next hole by Kisner, continued. Returning for a third consecutive season after T76 last year, he will look to add to his 64-65 finish from 2021.
Chesson Hadley (6/11; +10000): The Raleigh native has finally figured it out in Greensboro. Looking to cash for the sixth consecutive season, his T8 from 2022 and T15 from 2021 are his two best. Over his last 20 rounds, all have registered at 70 or better, including 62 on Sunday in the 2021 edition.
Denny McCarthy (4/5; +2500): His streak of 16 rounds of par or better ended last season with 72-71 (MC). Even with the two rounds over par, his career average here is 67.33. Totaling 51-under-par on aggregate from his first four trips, the lights-out putter posted 63 to close for T9 in 2020 and followed with T15 in 2021, his best two results.
Doc Redman (2/5; +12500): Another Raleigh product, the former Clemson Tiger played in the final group in 2020. After rounds of 64-63 on Friday-Saturday, his final round 68 saw him land in a tie for third. Last year he added another 64, this time on Sunday, to backdoor T21.
Ryan Armour (4/8; +30000): The veteran will be making his first start here since 2021 (MC). Before missing the weekend on his last visit, he cranked out four straight T25 or better paydays, including T4 in 2017 and T8 in 2018. Highlights from that streak include seven rounds of 65 or better and 61 in 2017.
CT Pan (3/4; +17500): Putting the heat on Snedeker on the back nine on Sunday in 2018, Pan stood at 20 under on the 18th hole. A wayward tee shot forced him to sign for a double-bogey six and a share of second place. Making the cut in all five visits, he withdrew due to injury after Round 3 in 2022.
Streaking
Scott Piercy (8/9; +40000): After missing the cut on debut in 2009, he’s cashed a check on his last eight trips to The Triad.
Chris Kirk (6/7; +4500): After missing the cut on 2-under on debut in 2011, the Georgia native has played six consecutive weekends when entered. The best of the bunch is T11 in 2018.
Richy Werenski (5/5; +40000): His 2017 debut (T10) bookends his next best payday, T13, last season.
Russell Knox (6/7; +30000): The Scotsman has posted a round of 64 or better on his last three visits in the last three seasons. He’s also posted a round of 70 or better in those three trips. Highlighted by cashing T21 in 2022 and T24 in 2021, his streak has now reached five in Greensboro.
Fresh Faces
Ben Griffin (1/1; +6600): Playing as a sponsor’s exemption in 2022, the North Carolina native closed 64-64 for solo fourth.
Max McGreevy (1/1; +35000): Posting four rounds in the 60s last year secured his second top-10 finish (T5) of his rookie season.
Taylor Moore (1/1; +5000): Highlighted by a round of 64 in Round 3, Moore shared T5 on debut.
Cam Davis (2/2; +4000): Sitting 27-under-par from two visits, the Australian posted four rounds of 65 from eight attempts. With paydays of T15 and T22, the next step is to barge into the top 10. His only TOUR victory was on a Donald Ross design in Detroit in 2021.
Alex Smalley (2/2; +4000): The former Duke Blue Devil (and Sedgefield member) opened with 65 and closed with 64 last season for T13. Adding another 64 on debut in 2021, he closed with 66 for T29.
Previous Results at Sedgefield County Club – navigate the menu to see the results from all four years.
