Horses for Courses: Past champs Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker stand out at Sedgefield Country Club

Si Woo Kim (+2000) is one of four co-favorites in a wide-open field. The South Korean became the second-youngest winner on TOUR since World War II with his victory here in 2016. Making just his second visit, he tied the course record (60) in Round 2 before tying the tournament scoring record of 21 under. Missing the cut on debut and two years returning after his victory in 2018, Kim rattled off three consecutive top-five finishes from 2019-2021. One of the five runners-up from the 2021 six-man playoff during Kevin Kisner’s win, he also led after 54 holes in 2020 before settling for T3. Withdrawing after Round 3 last year halted his streak of top-five finishes. Owning a 67.61 stroke average from 23 attempts, he’s posted 10 rounds at 66 or better, including a 60 and 62.