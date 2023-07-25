DFS Dish: Targeting players that can handle the heat in Minnesota

With this in mind, we still have a course to evaluate in TPC Twin Cities. In the four years prior, it has yielded winning scores from 15 to 21 under, with three of its four champions being noted bombers. Every year, the average number of approach shots from 175-200 yards and shots over 250 yards has been above the PGA TOUR average. With four to five par 4s over 450 yards, all three par 5s playing over 575 yards, and three par 3s playing around 200 yards, you can see how the players with higher swing speeds could have a distinct advantage. But the bombers have noted the length as a greater advantage on approach rather than off the tee.