FRL: Factor in the FedExCup race with caution

As is often the case, players that look good for a First Round Leader play, look like a possible outright tournament winner play too – and I do feel that way about Hadwin. It was not long ago that he finished 12th in the RBC Canadian Open and even more recent when he suffered a near miss at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, losing in a playoff to Rickie Fowler. Hadwin has finished fourth and sixth here at the 3M Open in past editions. Over the last 36 rounds, he is third in this field for Bogey Avoidance and fourth for Strokes Gained: Approach. As far as the first round goes, he’s posted Thursday scores of 64-67-and-68 here in Minnesota and ranks 32nd on TOUR in First Round Scoring average. Hadwin is currently 37th in the FedExCup Standings. His position in the postseason is safe but getting into the top 30 and a trip to the TOUR Championship is a possible point of motivation.