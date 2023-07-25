Betting Stat Pack: Water, water everywhere at the 3M Open

Two of the last three winners have squared just three bogeys for the week. Cameron Champ had four bogeys plus a double in 2021. The four pieces of evidence from the past winners give us clues that there is more than one way to tame TPC Twin Cities. The champs who didn’t dominate tee-to-green were lights-out with the putter. Hitting more GIR provides more scoring chances. Missing fairways and greens require touch on and around the greens. Saving pars and grinding out bogeys will lessen the pressure to take more chances. Staying mentally sharp, managing risk and reward, and keeping a dry golf ball will go a long way this week!