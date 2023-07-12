Action Report: Tommy Fleetwood Popular Among Bettors Ahead of Genesis Scottish Open
3 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood is the most bet-on player ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open. Read on to find out more.
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Prior to missing the cut at the Travelers Championship a few weeks ago, Tommy Fleetwood was one of the hottest players on the PGA TOUR. The 32-year-old lost in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open and finished T-5 at the U.S. Open.
Fleetwood will return to action this week at the Genesis Scottish Open, and bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook believe he’ll get back to his top form.
As of Wednesday, Fleetwood is pulling in the most tickets (7.5%) on the second-most handle (10.7%) for this week’s event in North Berwick.
This is no surprise given his recent form, but also a T-4 finish at the event a year ago.
Fleetwood is currently +2200 to win.
The event will be held at The Renaissance Club, a par-70 course that plays to 7,237 yards. Designed by Tom Doak, it is a links-style layout where its best defense is the wind.
A year ago, the wind picked up, and the winning score was 7 under (Xander Schauffele). Two years ago, scoring conditions were a bit easier, and Min Woo Lee won with a score of 18 under when the course played to a par 71. Scoring this week will be weather-dependent.
Although not a designated event, it is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, so many top players from both circuits are in the field ahead of next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Another popular player is fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, who is drawing the most handle (12.3%).
Hatton finished T-24 here last year and will be well-rested, as he hasn’t teed it up since the U.S. Open. The 31-year-old is having a very consistent season, compiling six top-10 finishes in 16 events.
His outright odds have been trimmed as a result of the increased action, moving from +2500 down to +1800.
BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week are Fleetwood, Hatton and Ludvig Aberg, who enters off a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic that included a final-round 63. The most popular Americans are outright betting favorite Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler, who won the 2015 Scottish Open at Gullane and is making his first start since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Tyrrell Hatton- 12.3%
2. Tommy Fleetwood- 10.7%
3. Scottie Scheffler- 7.1%
4. Rory McIlroy- 5.5%
5. Viktor Hovland- 4.3%
Tickets
1. Tommy Fleetwood- 7.5%
2. Rory McIlroy- 7.2%
3. Scottie Scheffler- 5.4%
4. Tyrrell Hatton- 5.4%
5. Rickie Fowler- 5.3%
Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, is +1400 and is only pulling in 3.5% of the tickets and 2.1% of the handle.
It’s no surprise that McIlroy (+900, up from +750) is a heavily bet-on player, entering with five straight top-10 finishes. But he hasn’t done much in his previous two tries at this event, with a T34 finish in 2019 and a missed cut two years ago at Renaissance.
