Stephen Curry's walk-off eagle wins American Century Championship

“I have more time to think about it in this scenario; on the court, it happens a lot faster,” Curry said after delivering an electric winning moment. “Being able to lock into the moment, knowing what the stakes were, accepting it. I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on an 18th green, in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt. You just stick to the routine, have so much confidence in yourself, live with the results. Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I’ve been playing in this thing for almost a decade, and to know I finally got a win, it’s pretty special.”