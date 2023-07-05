Brought to you by
Action Report: Bettors favoring rookie Eric Cole ahead of John Deere Classic
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Journeyman Eric Cole has had a terrific rookie season on the PGA TOUR but even the mini tour legend himself might be surprised by the high portion of BetMGM online sportsbook bettors who believe his breakout win in upon him at the John Deere Classic.
In 26 starts, Cole has eight top 25 finishes with three of those in the top 10 but he still seeks his first career win.
As of Wednesday, Cole is pulling in the most handle (10%) on the second-most tickets (7%). He is currently +3300 to win.
Bettors are no doubt aware the 35-year-old has had his best finishes at events where plenty of birdies are made. He finished T5 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (he shot 16-under) and also finished T6 at the RBC Canadian Open with a total score of 14-under.
The John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run has historically been another birdie fest. The winning score has been 20-under par or better in nine of the last 14 editions of the tournament.
After finishing T24 at the Travelers Championship, Cole drove to Pittsburgh to play in the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational where he won by nine, and promptly donated the winners $20,000 check back to the Fuhrer family to give to charity. So he will enter the week in solid form and with some good karma.
Cole is BetMGM’s biggest liability for the week.
Another player driving a lot of action is Cameron Young (+1800 to win), the highest-ranked player in the field (No. 19 in the Official World Golf Rankings).
He’s pulling in the third-most handle (8.3%) on the third-most tickets (6.9%).
The reining PGA TOUR rookie of the year is struggling to replicate his banner 2022 and is looking to find something this week ahead of the closing part of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule.
The 26-year-old hasn’t finished better than T32 in seven starts since a T7 at the Masters.
Adam Hadwin, a runner up to Rickie Fowler last week via a playoff, has the most tickets with 7.6%.
Current Handle & Tickets
Tickets
Adam Hadwin – 7.6%
Eric Cole – 7%
Cameron Young – 6.9%
Adam Schenk – 6.5%
Denny McCarthy – 5.4%
Handle
Eric Cole – 10%
Adam Schenk – 9.3%
Cameron Young – 8.3%
Emiliano Grillo – 7.4%
Denny McCarthy – 7%
McCarthy and Russell Henley (both +1400) have the best odds to win. McCarthy is drawing some solid action, while Henley has 2.8% of tickets and 2.1% of the handle. McCarthy has yet to win on the PGA TOUR, while Henley has four wins.
Defending champion J.T. Poston (+4500) is drawing just 1.3% of tickets and 1.2% of the handle.
