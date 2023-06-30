Midway Musings: Fowler, Aberg take center stage Saturday in Detroit

The big Swede is legit. Watching him in person for the first time, I now have better context for some of the praise of a former college standout who is now making waves in his first month as a TOUR pro. Aberg put on a ball-striking clinic Thursday and then picked up right where he left off, ranking second (instead of first) in SG: Tee to Green. A trendy pre-tournament selection for bettors at BetMGM, where his number moved from +5000 to +4000 ahead of the opening round, he’s now one shot back and priced at +700 behind only Fowler and co-leader Taylor Moore.