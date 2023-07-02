Max Homa makes Sunday ace at Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Max Homa made a hole-in-one on the 15th hole of the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Homa, 12 under at the time, landed his tee shot just behind the accessible front-right hole location and spun it back into the hole. The 32-year-old celebrated with a flick of his tee and high-fives with playing partners Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin.
Homa proceeded to card a closing 67 at Detroit Golf Club, his low score of the week, for a 15-under total.
"I missed every 7- to 12-footer of the week, so decided just to aim closer to the hole," quipped Homa afterward. "It was like a perfect pitching wedge. It was like if it landed short, I thought it would skip forward. If it landed where it did, it should get close. I made a good swing on it ... it's cool to hear the roar, especially on that hole. That hole's awesome."
It’s Homa’s second ace on the PGA TOUR. He made a hole-in-one during the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Neither one has he seen go in, he said Sunday.
"The excitement of the 'oh' to the roar is quite cool, and I'll take it," Homa said, "but one day I'd like to see the thing go in so I can freak out myself."
The ace provided some fireworks in an otherwise relatively quiet week for Homa. With birdies in high demand at Detroit Golf Club, the 32-year-old struggled to rack them up, comparatively speaking. He opened the week with scores of 69-68-69 before Sunday's finishing kick.
With the ace, Rocket Mortgage will donate $10,000 to its “Changing the Course” initiative, which is committed to providing Detroit residents access to the internet, technology and digital literacy training.