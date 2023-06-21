Action Report: Bettors like a Tommy Fleetwood breakthrough at Travelers Championship
3 Min Read
Bettors like Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the Travelers Championship. Read on to find out more
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Tommy Fleetwood has been around the game for a long time; this week’s Travelers Championship will be his 121st start on the PGA TOUR.
While the Englishman has six wins on the DP World Tour, Fleetwood is still looking for his first win on the PGA TOUR, having settled for five runner ups in his chase.
The 32-year-old is considered one of the best players still seeking his first TOUR win, but many bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook believe that will change this week at TPC River Highlands.
As of Wednesday, Fleetwood is pulling in the second-highest handle (9.3%) on the second-most tickets (6.8%). Since it’s a Designated event, he will be competing against many of the game’s best, so it will be no easy task.
Tommy Fleetwood sinks clutch 20-footer for birdie to extend playoff at RBC Canadian
Fleetwood enters the week playing exceptional golf of late. He finished T5 at last week’s U.S. Open and lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open the week prior.
Specific to this week and TPC River Highlands, Fleetwood has only played in the event twice, finishing T13 in 2019 and T46 a year ago. His odds opened at +3300 and are now down to +2800.
At just over 6,800 yards, the course is not long by any means and requires hitting fairways to set up scoring opportunities with wedges.
There will be plenty of birdies, as over the last five years, the winning score has been 13-under or better every year, including 19-under during two of the last three.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also a popular play, drawing the third-highest handle (9%) on the third-most tickets (6.4%).
Even though he’s gone eight starts without a win, he’s still the hottest player in the game, logging 16 straight top 12 TOUR finishes, including five straight top 5 finishes.
Scheffler’s best finish in three tries at TPC River Highlands is a T13 last year. He opened at +650 and is now +600 to win.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Jon Rahm – 10.3%
2. Tommy Fleetwood – 9.3%
3. Scottie Scheffler – 9%
4. Tom Kim – 5.8%
5. Rory McIlroy – 5.4%
Tickets
1. Rory McIlroy – 7%
2. Tommy Fleetwood – 6.8%
3. Scottie Scheffler – 6.4%
4. Jon Rahm – 4.4%
5. Xander Schauffele – 4.3%
It’s no surprise Jon Rahm (+1000) and Rory McIlroy (+1000) are popular plays, but it is worth noting neither player has a top 10 finish at this event.
Xander Schauffele (+1400) is the defending champion and drawing 4.3% of the tickets and 4% of the handle.
The biggest liabilities are Fleetwood, Tom Kim (+3500 after opening +5000) and Austin Eckroat (+8000 after opening +12500).
