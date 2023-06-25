Jimmy Stanger wins by one with final-round 66 at Compliance Solutions Championship

“Something my dad’s always preached to me, always taught me growing up, you enjoy the good times, but it’s the hard times that shape you and make you who you are,” Stanger said. “Last week, stuff completely out of my control happened on the last hole. Hit my ball an inch out of bounds and made a nine. And that hurt. I dropped from getting close to getting a PGA TOUR card to finishing 30th… and that one stung so much. My goal this week was (to) do all the little things right, no matter how hard it is, no matter how hard it might feel to get back up to that level on Sunday.