Rory McIlroy notches fourth top-10 in four weeks

It’s McIlroy’s fifth consecutive top-10 finish, four of which have occurred in the last four weeks. After a heart-wrenching runner-up at the U.S. Open, one back of Wyndham Clark, it would have been understandable if McIlroy lost steam in Connecticut. Far from it. He made 25 birdies for the week (only Bradley had more) and an eagle, demonstrating vintage McIlroy mojo. He certainly came to play.