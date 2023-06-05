DraftKings Preview: RBC Canadian Open

Lowry loves heading to Canada. He’s played this event each of the past two times it was held (2022, 2019) and finished T2 and T10. The course is not the same, but reports are that Oakdale going to play quite easy this week, with multiple drivable par 4s and short par 5s. After having somewhat of a down season, Lowry is rounding into form with a T16 at the PGA Championship and then a T12 last week at The Memorial.

The Irishman was extremely sharp with his irons last week at Muirfield, gaining 4.5 strokes on approach. Lowry now ranks No. 2 in this field over his past 24 rounds in that department, while sitting fourth in SG: Ball-Striking and 12th in SG: Total. The field really drops off this week after the top of the board, so simply jamming Rory McIlroy at $11,500 may not be as easy as it seems.

Starting your teams with Lowry at $9,400 is a really strong way to save salary, while not losing any upside. Lowry’s tournament history, recent form and rolling stats are all lined up for him to post his third consecutive top-10 finish at this event.