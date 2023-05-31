Former champ Matsuyama one to watch in FRL market as Memorial presents comprehensive test

As we lead up to the U.S. Open, this week and last week on TOUR, for me, have always been tournaments to pay attention to in trying to glean possible U.S. Open success. Colonial Country Club, the site of last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, hosted a U.S. Open in 1941 and still plays similarly to this day. In the last 21 editions of the Memorial, we have seen six U.S. Open champions win the tournament with another handful of Memorial winners accounting for a combined 14 top-10 finishes in a U.S. Open. The canned phrase for what it takes to win a U.S. Open has always been "fairways and greens." That recipe won't hurt around here either, but I am going to refine it a bit and hone in on approach play and and work done on and around the greens.