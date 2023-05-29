Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm headline top choices at the Memorial

If Scottie Scheffler (+600) is in the field, he's at the top of the board at BetMGM Sportsbook – and that trend continues this week. Two wins on the season came in February and March, but the last six paydays have all produced finishes of T11 or better. Four have resulted in top-five paychecks, including the last three weeks. The Texan delivered in a shootout at TPC Craig Ranch (T5), shared second at the PGA Championship and grabbed a piece of the podium (T3) last week at Colonial. Making just his third start at MVGC and first since 2021 when he shared third, his form isn't the issue. Putting four rounds together is the next step to get it over the line.