Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm headline top choices at the Memorial
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Muirfield Village Golf Club and Jack Nicklaus will welcome a field of 120 this week for the 48th playing of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Located in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin, MVGC will play 7,571 yards, the longest in event history, and to par 72.
If Scottie Scheffler (+600) is in the field, he's at the top of the board at BetMGM Sportsbook – and that trend continues this week. Two wins on the season came in February and March, but the last six paydays have all produced finishes of T11 or better. Four have resulted in top-five paychecks, including the last three weeks. The Texan delivered in a shootout at TPC Craig Ranch (T5), shared second at the PGA Championship and grabbed a piece of the podium (T3) last week at Colonial. Making just his third start at MVGC and first since 2021 when he shared third, his form isn't the issue. Putting four rounds together is the next step to get it over the line.
Jon Rahm (+750) may not be the favorite, but MVGC is one of his favorite stops on TOUR. In just his second visit in 2020, he shot 75 on Sunday and won by three. Not all of his memories are memorable. Returning as defending champion he was six clear after 54 holes before he withdrew because of a positive COVID-19 test. His final two rounds were 65-64. Last year he took home T10 money. Sits in the top seven of the six Strokes Gained categories.
Patrick Cantlay (+1000) reminds everyone that he's won twice in the last four events here. He also was T3 last year and fourth in 2018. It's obvious this event is circled on his calendar annually. Cashing checks in 10 of his 11 starts in 2023, all have paid off T26 or better. Leading the TOUR in Total Driving, the UCLA product is also fifth in GIR and makes a ton of birdies.
Rory McIlroy (+1200) bounced back nicely at the PGA Championship two weeks ago to pick up another top 10, his fourth of the season from nine events. Making his 12th appearance at MVGC, he hasn't produced a top-10 in his last four visits. Demanding off the tee as Jack prefers it, McIlroy isn't hitting 50 percent of his fairways this season. Slick Bentgrass greens will also challenge the man who ranks 144th in SG: Putting.
The streak of four consecutive top-10 paydays on TOUR stalled out at Oak Hill with a T18 for Xander Schauffele (+1400). Of his 14 starts this season, he's cashed top-10 money eight times, including solo second in another big ballpark at Quail Hollow Club. If he procures a top 10 this week, it will be his first in six starts at Jack's place. His last victory was the Genesis Scottish Open last July.
I find it interesting that Viktor Hovland (+2000) has never won in the continental United States. His victories are in Mexico (twice), Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas (twice). With T7 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship recently, he should improve on his best finish, T47 in 2021, from three starts here.
Collin Morikawa (+2500) won the Workday event that was held here in 2020 ahead of the Memorial before being knocked out in a playoff by Cantlay in 2021. His best result this spring was on a very demanding Augusta National where he shared 10th place. Holds more rounds of 76 or worse (3) than rounds in the 60s (2) in three visits.
Tyrrell Hatton (+2500) has demonstrated his ability to navigate every style of course this season. Making his second appearance at MVGC since 2019 (T33) he'll look to keep his excellent 2023 form rolling along. In his last outing he picked up T15 at the PGA Championship, following T3 at Quail Hollow Club and T5 at AT&T Byron Nelson. Hasn't visited the winner's circle on TOUR since the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Defending champion Billy Horschel (+9000) will look to join Tiger Woods as the only player to successfully defend the Memorial title. The Florida native produced the round of the tournament on Saturday last year with 65 and went on to win by four.
Here’s a look at some of the other notable odds via BetMGM, including last week’s winner, Emiliano Grillo, who comes in at +8000 after his playoff victory at Colonial:
+2800: Justin Thomas
+3000: Jason Day
+3300: Sam Burns
+3500: Sungjae Im
+4000: Cameron Young, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler
+5000: Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry, Si Woo Kim
+6600: Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark,
+8000: Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland
+9000: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar
+10000: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keith Mitchell
How it works:
Field of 120 players that includes seven of the top 10 in the OWGR and 37 of the top 50. The top 65 and ties after 36 holes will play the final two rounds.
On the line is a prize pool of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million plus 550 FedExCup points and a three-year TOUR exemption.
