Course Spotlight: The power of par-4 thinking at Colonial

Scheffler is the +400 tournament favorite, so do we pick him? How can we start to combine all these skills to start predicting who will win? The power of par-4 scoring is amazing on the PGA TOUR. The reason it is such a strong indicator of success has to do with the skill set needed to be great at a combined assortment of skills. Twenty-four of the top 50 in the OWGR are in Fort Worth. They will all have to contend with the Horrible Horseshoe (holes 3-4-5). Nos. 3 and 5 are two brutally tough par 4s. Conversely, No. 2 right before the horseshoe is just 389 yards and very scorable.