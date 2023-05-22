Viktor Hovland’s ascension continues at PGA Championship

An improved short game has been crucial to Hovland’s progress, but he also said the secret this week was to “wear out the center of the green” instead of being overly aggressive with approach shots. He did that, finishing first in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and third in greens hit. The change in course management is the fruit of work with Edoardo Molinari, the same player and stats consultant who helped Matt Fitzpatrick win last year’s U.S. Open.