Brought to you by
Action Report: Favorite Scottie Scheffler leads handle and tickets AT&T Byron Nelson
3 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Betting favorite Scottie Scheffler is pulling in the majority of tickets and handle ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson but an unsung trio represent the biggest liabilities at the BetMGM online sportsbook.
Scheffler (+350) continues a trend from some of the recent weeks on the PGA TOUR where massive favorites generated a ton of betting action.
At the Zurich Classic, the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were +300 to win, and the following week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta Jon Rahm was +250. Neither went on to win.
A similar situation is playing out at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week with Scheffler, who opened at +450 but dropped once Jordan Spieth withdrew due to a wrist injury.
As of Wednesday Scheffler is drawing the most tickets (6.9%) on the most handle (10.4%).
The Texan, who has taken the last few weeks off, including last week’s Designated event at the Wells Fargo Championship, enters the week with his worst finish of the 2023 calendar year being a T12 at the Genesis Invitational. The 26-year-old has two wins and five top-five finishes in that span, as well.
The world No. 2 is by far the best player in the field this week as several TOUR stars rest up ahead of next week’s PGA Championship. He will be looking to improve on T47 and T15 finishes at TPC Craig Ranch the last two years.
K.H. Lee (+2200) is going for a three-peat at the event and is pulling in the fourth-most tickets (5%) and seventh-most handle (4.8%).
But the Korean is not the biggest liability for the sportsbook. That currently falls to Michael Kim who opened at +9000 before being backed into +6600 with 4.7% of tickets and 5% of handle.
Tom Hoge (+4000, down from +5000), another Texas native, is also a popular play this week. His precise iron play should serve him well at a course that sets up for many shots from 200+ yards.
Rounding out the top liabilities is Eric Cole who opened +10000 and is now +8000.
CURRENT HANDLE & TICKETS
Handle
Scottie Scheffler – 10.4%
Tyrrell Hatton – 6.2%
Tom Hoge – 5.7%
Adam Scott – 5.4%
Hideki Matsuyama – 5.2%
Tickets
Scottie Scheffler– 6.9%
Adam Scott – 5.7%
Hideki Matsuyama– 5.2%
K.H. Lee – 5%
Tom Hoge – 4.8%
Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) and Adam Scott (+3300) enter playing some solid golf of late. Hatton finished T3 at the Wells Fargo Championship last week, while Scott finished T5.
This will be Hideki Matsuyama’s first start since the Masters, as he’s been dealing with a neck injury.
Expect plenty of birdies this week, as Lee has won the last two years with scores of 26-under in 2022 and 25-under in 2021.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.