Seismic shift for Austin Eckroat after AT&T Byron Nelson runner-up

Eckroat finished No. 3 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in spring 2021, earning direct access to the Korn Ferry Tour, but he entered the 2022 season with conditional status after finishing outside the top 40 at Final Stage of Q-School. He made just two starts before mid-May but found a groove in the late spring and early summer, taking advantage of opportunities to the tune of nine consecutive made cuts, featuring eight top-25s in that span. He earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and clinched a TOUR card with a runner-up finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.