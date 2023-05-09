DFS Dish: Targeting studs and balanced lineups at AT&T Byron Nelson

With Scheffler, Hatton, Jason Day, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, and of course Lee near the top of the pricing on DraftKings, we’re likely to see a balanced approach take down the DFS contests again this year for the AT&T Byron Nelson. We like the idea of playing two to three guys up top and then filling out the rest of your lineup with a strong mix of the less popular targets at the bottom. It’s certainly easier to predict how the “studs” up top will perform, so pick the ones you like while taking into account ownership projections. Then at the bottom, sprinkle in or rotate a handful of options so one or two guys don’t tank your entire weekend across too many lineups.