Course Spotlight: Building a game plan for 20+ birdies at TPC Craig Ranch

Those five holes account for nearly 30% of the holes (20) these players will see over four rounds. Dylan Wu (+9000 at BetMGM Sportsbook) is ranked third in the field for Birdie or Better % (BoB%) and sixth in par-5 scoring. He scores on holes like this at will. If he makes birdie or better on 75% of these simple scoring opportunities, he will be 15 under par. I’m not trying to oversimplify it, but this is how a PGA TOUR coach and player set a blueprint for the week. Wu shot his career low at The American Express in January (61) by taking advantage of the easy opportunities.