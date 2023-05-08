Texan Scottie Scheffler tops favorites at AT&T Byron Nelson

Hideki Matsuyama (+2200) returns to competition this week for the first time since T16 at the Masters. The Japanese star has missed the last two elevated events (RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship) citing a neck injury. This may be the place that cures what ails him. An annual visitor to the Dallas suburbs, he closed with 62 last year to hit the podium (T3, 24 under) after posting T39 in 2021. ... Jason Day (+2200) missed the cut here in 2021 on 5 under but rebounded to make the weekend in 2022 (T51). Rounds above par here don't fly and 73 on Saturday sent him spiraling in the opposite direction. Day, similarly to Matsuyama, has been dealing recently with a malady that deserves attention. Read this piece from Cameron Morfit for details to get up to speed.