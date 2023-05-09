Betting Stat Pack: Go low via stripe show
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the scoring at TPC Craig Ranch in the Dallas suburb of McKinney.
In this case, bigger scoring refers to bigger numbers of birdies and eagles.
The third edition has been reduced to par-71 (from par-72), and the scorecard has lost 54 yards to 7,414. The par-5 12th hole is now a par-4 and will play 493 yards instead of 547.
The "mayor of McKinney" is Korean K.H. Lee. All he has done in his first two terms in office is post 26-under and 25-under to win both events held here.
The field of 156 will have one final chance to tune-up before those who qualified head to Oak Hill outside Rochester, NY, for next week's PGA Championship.
The purse this week is $9.5 million. The winner takes home $1.71 million, 500 FedExCup points, and a spot in the PGA Championship if not already qualified.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|6
|Will Gordon
|11
|Tom Kim
|13
|Stephan Jaeger
|15
|Tom Hoge
|16
|Dylan Wu
|19
|JJ Spaun
|20
|Aaron Rai
|21
|Joseph Bramlett
|24
|Jason Day
-Click stat headline above for additional players-
With a shootout on the cards, the first rule is to hit as many GIR as possible. The more chances in regulation equals the most opportunities to score. The Zoysia fairways have plenty of room to catch less than perfectly struck tee shots. Rough sitting at three inches sounds threatening, but a wonky winter hasn't allowed full growth development. The Bentgrass greens are pushing almost 7,000 square feet, above average size on TOUR, and will provide ample targets.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|7
|Aaron Wise
|10
|Tom Hoge
|14
|Patton Kizzire
|18
|Tyrrell Hatton
|23
|Martin Trainer
|24
|Byeong Hun An
|25
|Eric Cole
|26
|Adam Scott
|27
|Seamus Power
GIR are found! Time to capitalize! There are just a handful of holes where par is a decent score. But it's pedal to the metal for the others. Bentgrass greens rolling at optimum holing speed of slightly less than 12 feet means don't leave them short. This note is from last year: The field made 2,228 birdies this week, the most on record (since 1983) at any single-course event on TOUR.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|6
|Taylor Montgomery
|8
|Tom Hoge
|18
|Aaron Wise
|20
|Jason Day
|23
|Seamus Power
|29
|Ben Griffin
|30
|Vincent Norrman
|32
|KH Lee
|34
|Dylan Wu
|35
|Adam Scott
K.H. Lee won on 25-under while holing 28 birdies in 2021. He defended his title with "only" 25 birdies in 2022. The key was adding a pair of eagles. Par-Breakers covers both categories. Another great note from last year: 104 eagles were posted by the field this week, the second-most on record (since 1983) at an event on TOUR (114/2019 Barbasol Championship). There have been 20 players over the two events post 20-under or better.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|2
|Jason Day
|5
|Tom Kim
|6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7
|JJ Spaun
|8
|Cameron Percy
|10
|Maverick McNealy
|12
|Scottie Scheffler
|18
|Eric Cole
|19
|Aaron Baddeley
|20
|Adam Schenk
Throwing away shots around the greens will increase birdie stress throughout the round. Missing large greens cannot be compounded by not getting up and down. Each bogey needs two birdies to get the train back on the tracks. Holing from off the green isn't required. Keeping bogeys off the card is paramount. The top 72 players last year were 10-under or better. The top 60 players in 2021 achieved double digits under par. Last year 63 players made fewer than ten total bogeys for the week!
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org