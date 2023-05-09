Betting Stat Pack: Go low via stripe show

Throwing away shots around the greens will increase birdie stress throughout the round. Missing large greens cannot be compounded by not getting up and down. Each bogey needs two birdies to get the train back on the tracks. Holing from off the green isn't required. Keeping bogeys off the card is paramount. The top 72 players last year were 10-under or better. The top 60 players in 2021 achieved double digits under par. Last year 63 players made fewer than ten total bogeys for the week!