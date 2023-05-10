Consider wet over wind in FRL plays at TPC Craig Ranch

It is an interesting guessing game as to what will take place in this year's event. In the past two seasons, TPC Craig Ranch has been one of the easiest courses on the TOUR schedule. But there is weather in the area to contend with this week. Thunderstorms are in the forecast nearly every day of the tournament and winds are expected to blow anywhere from 10-20+ mph. Wind is pretty typical for Texas in the springtime and many of the players in this field are used to such conditions but upwards of 20 mph cannot be discounted. The golf course is soft and will likely get softer with the expected rain. It isn't often that rain is a bigger factor than wind in a golf event but when trying to land on a First Round Leader, I believe the soft conditions that are a result of the moisture, will outweigh the wind element.