Action Report: Bettors loving Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele ahead of Zurich Classic
The pairing of Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele is very popular ahead of the Zurich Classic. Read on to find out why.
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are holding a massive 27.2% of the handle at the BetMGM online sportsbook as bettors flock to the short-priced favorites at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
As of Wednesday, the Cantlay/Schauffele team is also pulling in the most tickets at 13% as they look to go back-to-back in the bayou.
When it comes to golf betting, this week is a unique one on the PGA TOUR as TPC Louisiana hosts the lone team event on the official schedule. A total of 80 two-man teams play a Four-ball format Thursday and Saturday and Foursomes, or alternate shot, on Friday and Sunday. After Friday’s second round, the field will be cut to the top 33 teams and ties.
Since it’s a team event with different formats being played, it is hard to find criteria to use when deciding which players to bet on. Instead, a good method is finding players who are comfortable with each other and have past experience playing in these types of events.
The Cantlay/Schauffele duo may have the most experience of any pairing in the field, and therefore it’s no surprise they are not only the popular pick but also the betting favorites at +300.
Not only are the two very close off the golf course, but they’ve had quite a bit of success as a team.
They have been paired for nine matches in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups for a 6-3 record but that includes being 5-0 in the often-difficult Foursomes format. In addition, they won this event last year, when they set the tournament scoring record, finishing at 29-under.
Both players are also playing extremely well of late. Cantlay has six straight top 20 finishes, while Schauffele has three straight top 10s.
Another marquee team in the field is Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.
At +750, they are pulling in 12.3% of the tickets and 12.3% of the handle, both good for the second-most of any team. Both have played in the event before, but this is the first time the former Cal Berkeley college stars will be partners.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele – 27.2%
Max Homa/Collin Morikawa – 12.3%
Davis Thompson/Will Gordon – 9.4%
Billy Horschel/Sam Burns – 9.3%
Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh – 7.6%
Tickets
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele – 13%
Max Homa/Collin Morikawa – 12.3%
Billy Horschel/Sam Burns – 10.2%
Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh – 10.2%
Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim – 7%
Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell have the third-best odds at +1100 but are only drawing 4.7% of tickets and 2.5% of handle.
Bettors also like the Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh team, who have +2200 odds to win. Theegala comes into the event playing well of late and won another team event last December at the QBE Shootout with Tom Hoge.
Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim also have experience playing together in a team event, as they were partners at last fall’s Presidents Cup, beating Cantlay and Schauffele in a Four-ball match. They are also the only team with two players who have won this season on the PGA TOUR.
