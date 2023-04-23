Canadian duo Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor so close at Zurich Classic

Friends since they were 11 years old, Hadwin and Taylor have gone through every step of their golf careers together. They grew up in the same city, Abbotsford, B.C., playing the same course, Ledgeview Golf Club. They were roommates while on the Korn Ferry Tour, got their PGA TOUR cards together in 2014 and continue to stay with each other while traveling. That they shared the record round as a duo felt fitting.