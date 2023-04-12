Matchup Minute: Back Tom Kim against recent winner at RBC Heritage

Things didn’t go well for Conners (or anyone like me who backed him last week), but coming into a tough test at Augusta National after grinding out a win the week previous at the Valero Texas Open allows him a ‘free pass.’ Conners hasn’t missed a weekend at Harbor Town for three starts, all of which have been inside the top 25, with recent finishes of 12th last season and fourth in 2021. Even though Conners is one of the best wind players on TOUR, he has an afternoon tee time Thursday right when the winds are expected to pick up. Kuchar is on fire this season, with a third at the Valero Texas Open, eighth at the Genesis Invitational and a seventh at the Sony Open. He also finished third last season and won this event back in 2014. I’m backing the veteran and his strong track record here at Harbour Town.