Course Spotlight: ‘Good Drives’ crucial for success at Harbour Town

Unlike last week, there’s very little room for error with Step 1. Our leaders on Sunday at Harbour Town will consistently be in position to play into the green. Notice, I did not say hit the fairway. There’s a trackable statistic called “Good Drives Gained.” It is a measure of a player’s ability to hit a green in regulation whether they were in the fairway or not. That’s the killer characteristic on my outright card for this event. It comes as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay are three of the top four GIR% guys on TOUR.