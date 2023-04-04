Betting on Tiger Woods at the Masters: Prop market options for the five-time champ
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
A cold and wet Masters could be conspiring against another Tiger Woods miracle story but the 82-time PGA TOUR winner says he’s ready for the fight given he’s not sure how many more times he will be competitive at Augusta National.
Woods is +6600 with BetMGM Sportsbook to join Jack Nicklaus as the only six-time Masters winner, odds that seem short given he’s played just once this season at the Genesis Invitational. Woods finished T45 at Riviera Country Club, above the expectations of many, as he continues to play a sparse schedule since almost losing his right leg in a single-car accident in 2021.
But writing off a champion is always dangerous. Woods returned from multiple back surgeries to add his fifth green jacket title in 2019 after wins in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005 and 12 months ago made the cut with extremely limited mobility in a powerfully emotive effort.
“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said at his pre-tournament press conference Tuesday ahead of his 10:18 a.m. Thursday tee time with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.
“Mobility, it's not where I would like it, but as I sit here, I'm very lucky to have this leg. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm OK with that… People probably didn't think I was a threat in 2019 either but kind of turned out OK.”
Now you won’t find me advocating a Woods win, as epic as it would be, but as is often the case when the 15-time major winner plays there are multiple specials being offered by oddsmakers. And if you’re looking for a little Woods action, perhaps making the weekend is the place to start.
Woods is -200 to make the cut of the top 50 and ties in the 88-man field, something he has done in 23 of his 24 career starts at Augusta National. He is paying +160 to miss the cut but you have to go back to 1996, the year before he came out and dominated for his first win, as the last time he missed the cut at the Masters. Last year’s T41 might have been the best of the bunch considering the adversity he faced just to play.
“I didn't win the tournament, but for me to be able to come back and play was a small victory in itself,” Woods said of last year. “I still would have liked to have gotten the W… but I think I got my own smaller version of that... I had a little time off there before; I had not played in a while, and to come out, I know the golf course and I know where to miss and I know where to hit it. I was able to do that and somehow shoot under par and make it to the weekend.”
If you are looking for better odds you can look at Woods for a top 40 finish at -190, a top 20 finish at +175, a top 10 at +500 or a top five at +1100. But be aware each of the tournament days has somewhere between 40-80% chance of rain. While Thursday is looking like a humid 85 degrees, Friday’s high is 71 degrees before Saturday has a high of 52 degrees: not ideal for warming up a surgically repaired body, especially if there are any rain delays.
A similar issue plagued Woods a year ago when he posted rounds of 78 on Saturday and Sunday as his body fatigued in colder weather. But Woods says he’s in better shape this time around, and playing his 25th Masters has its benefits when it comes to taking on the fitter, younger competitors.
“My game is better than it was last year at this particular time. I think my endurance is better,” Woods said. “But it aches a little bit more than it did last year just because at that particular time when I came back, I really had not pushed it that often.
“I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it… I know the golf course. So, I've been able to recreate a lot of the chip shots at home in my backyard or I'm at Medalist hitting balls off the side hill lies, trying to simulate shots and rehearsing again and again each and every flag location, each and every shot I would possibly hit.
“I've gone through so many different scenarios in my head. You know I don't sleep very well, so going through it and rummaging through the data bank and how to hit shots from each and every place and rehearsing it; that's the only way that I can compete here. I don't have the physical tournaments under my belt. I haven't played that much, no. But if there's any one golf course that I can come back, like I did last year, it's here, just because I know the golf course.”
Other Woods betting options include the 47-year-old sitting at +5000 to win without Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the market. He is +4000 to lead after the first round, something he’s never done at Augusta National.
If you think Woods can shoot 70 or lower in all four rounds, something he’s done four times in his career (three victories), the odds offered are +3300 and if you think he can be in the final group in the final round odds sit at +2500.
In terms of matchups, Woods is +333 to be the lowest over 72 holes against Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen and Tom Kim.
In a 72-hole head-to-head against longtime rival Phil Mickelson, Woods is -185 with Mickelson +145.
Over at DraftKings Woods is +105 to make four or more birdies in the opening round and -130 for it to be three birdies or less. His career opening-round scoring average at Augusta National is 71.79.
At FanDuel Woods is +380 to be bogey-free in any of his tournament rounds and +500 to make birdie or better on his first hole of the tournament. Woods has just 8 birdies on the first hole in 94 attempts at Augusta National. He’s +6500 to have a hole-in-one during the tournament.
For me, the only option to get involved with is the make/miss cut market. And while a year ago I was expecting an early exit, this time around I’ll back the champion to force his way to the weekend. That’s where my confidence ends though I’m afraid. It’s hard to get behind a finishing position given his physical limitations and the forecast.
