Keep an eye on the weather forecast with Valero FRL plays

I have stated before that playing the First Round Leader market is one to treat with caution. Banking on how a weather pattern will play out, and how it will affect play, adds yet another layer of uncertainty. Over the past five editions of the Valero Texas Open, four of the first-round leaders have come from the morning wave of start times. For the 2023 edition, I am looking at one player starting early and three players who are teeing off in the late wave. Had the weather forecast been different, so too may have been my selections. But as it turns out, I happen to like three players teeing off late and the expected weather pattern may (hopefully) end up being to our advantage.