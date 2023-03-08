Golfbet Insider: THE PLAYERS Championship

Xander Schauffele (+120 = Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau all to Make the Cut) … Last week’s top-20 parlay in this space paid off – see Recap below – and it makes even more sense at THE PLAYERS even though the kickback is weaker. Hovland and Finau are in my Power Rankings, so that support speaks for itself, but we’re relying on how consistent Schauffele has been of late to overcome an 0-for-3 since a co-runner-up in his tournament debut in 2018. The thing is, he’s been on point upon arrival before, so to be blunt, he may be having trouble just finding a comfort zone. (You can picture Pete Dye grinning.) Given that Schauffele is +105 for a top 20 on his own ball, you’re not going to find better value if you want him on your card.