Action Report: Bets piling up on familiar names at PLAYERS
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy popular ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
THE PLAYERS Championship represents one of the hardest tournaments on the schedule, and it’s also one of the hardest to handicap when it comes to golf betting. But this week bets are coming in, and the money is piling up behind some familiar names.
A notable trend has emerged over the last three editions of the tournament, with each champion starting the week ranked inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Based on pre-tournament action at the BetMGM online sportsbook, that trend is expected to continue. Specifically, the top three players in the world are generating the most action – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
As of Wednesday, McIlroy (+900) was the outright betting favorite and had the highest handle (11.8%) and the second-most tickets (7.9%). Scheffler’s rank was reversed, as the Texan (+1000) had the most tickets (8.6%) and the second-highest handle (9.9%). Rahm (+1000) is third in both categories, with 7.8% of the tickets and 8.5% of the handle.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
Rory McIlroy – 11.8%
Scottie Scheffler – 9.9%
Jon Rahm – 8.5%
Max Homa – 7.7%
Justin Thomas – 6.4%
Tickets
Scottie Scheffler – 8.6%
Rory McIlroy – 7.9%
Jon Rahm – 7.8%
Max Homa – 6.6%
Justin Thomas – 5.9%
All three will play together in the first two rounds on the Stadium Course. While McIlroy won here in 2019, he has also missed the cut in two of his last five appearances. Rahm has been the most consistent at TPC Sawgrass, making the cut in all five appearances including a pair of top-15 finishes.
Scheffler is making his third appearance, having missed the cut in 2021 and finishing T55 last year.
While McIlroy and Scheffler both finished inside the top five last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rahm enters as the hottest player in the game despite a hiccup at Bay Hill. The Spaniard finished T-39 last week but has won three times this year, including two designated events. Prior to last week, he had 10 straight top-eight finishes worldwide.
Homa and Thomas, both +1800 and among the more popular public plays, would also continue the trend of players ranked inside the top 10 to lift the trophy at TPC Sawgrass. Thomas won this event in 2021.
