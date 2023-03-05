Puerto Rico Open payouts and points: Nico Echavarria earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points

Non-member Akshay Bhatia parlayed a sponsor exemption into a career-best runner-up finish at Grand Reserve, and he did it in style with four straight birdies to walk off his own field-low-tying 7-under 65. He’s now eligible for Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, but despite the absence of status prior to the tournament, the recently turned 21-year-old already had established himself through a variety of successes, including a victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in similarly windy conditions in The Bahamas early in 2022, so he was just +2800 to win when the board was released.