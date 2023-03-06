Odds Outlook: Rahm, McIlroy highlight betting favorites for THE PLAYERS

Not far behind Rahm, Rory McIlroy (+900) has never been bothered by a big field or golf in the Sunshine State. Of the top 50 in the FedExCup points race, 49 are entered this week as only Ben Taylor (No. 27) is absent. McIlroy, who held the lead on the back nine last week at Bay Hill before posting early and sharing second, won the return to March edition here in 2019. He then continued the streak of champions not defending well here (T33). But unlike most champions, his defense also had to wait an extra year as there was no event in 2020 because of COVID-19. McIlroy was adrift of Rahm in PLAYERS odds in recent weeks but made up some ground with his close call at Bay Hill combined with Rahm’s unexpected struggles.