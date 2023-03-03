Jon Rahm leads, but price matters at Bay Hill

But the big key for Young is the weather forecast, as I’ve got some faith that Young can handle blustery conditions. He’s a strong driver, ranking 18th on TOUR this season in SG: Off the Tee, and we saw at the PGA Championship last year that he can keep pace when the weather goes a bit sideways. If Young is as strong off the tee as he was Thursday and has been throughout the season, this number won’t be around over the weekend.