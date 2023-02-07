Horses for Courses: Major champions top the charts at WM Phoenix Open

With the Super Bowl in town and a super field at the designated WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the Arizona desert will be flush with stars this week. Since 1987 TPC Scottsdale has provided the backdrop for one of the biggest crowds for any sporting event, but in recent years the winner’s pedigree has ticked up a notch. Tom Weiskopf modernized his original design for the 2015 event, and every winner since has won either a major championship, PLAYERS Championship or both.