Tommy Fleetwood wins Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon
3 Min Read
Highlights | Day 3 | Ryder Cup
Written by Staff
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Tommy Fleetwood was named the recipient of the 2025 Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon after playing a pivotal role in delivering Europe’s first Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil since 2012.
Fleetwood won his match in each of the first four team match sessions at Bethpage Black, pairing with Rory McIlroy in Foursomes and Justin Rose in Four-ball, and he ended the week with a 4-1-0 record while Team Europe held on to win by a 15-13 margin. But the Englishman was recognized as much for his on-course performance as his comportment inside the ropes, as he remained a calming presence during a week when things sometimes got heated amid the boisterous New York crowds.
First awarded in 2021, the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award honors players whose actions mirror the same spirit that Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin displayed at the 1969 Ryder Cup when Nicklaus famously conceded a 2-foot putt to Jacklin to tie their Singles match, resulting in the first tie in Ryder Cup history. It was a moment that proved sportsmanship and respect take precedence over rivalry, and a spirit that Fleetwood embodied throughout the week while delivering key points for his European teammates.
“When you play in a team event like this, you don’t necessarily set out to win individual awards, but to focus on playing the right way and make the right decisions when it matters most,” Fleetwood said. “But to be acknowledged like this, winning an award that is named after such legends as Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and in some way follow in their footsteps, is very cool.”
Tommy Fleetwood sinks 30-foot birdie putt to tie match at Ryder Cup
“At Aon, we are proud to present the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award, which honors the spirit of integrity, teamwork and sportsmanship – values that are at the heart of both the Ryder Cup and our commitment to clients,” said Andy Marcell, CEO of Global Solutions at Aon. “This year’s winner exemplifies the power of making better decisions under pressure, a principle that drives our work every day. Just as the award celebrates individuals who elevate their teams and inspire others, Aon partners with organizations to help them navigate complexity and achieve their ambitions through informed, confident choices.
“Congratulations to Tommy Fleetwood, whose leadership on and off the course reflects the very best of what this award stands for.”
Fleetwood lost a hard-fought Singles match Sunday to Justin Thomas, as the American buried a birdie putt on the 18th green to take the match by a 1-up margin. It proved a harbinger of what was to come, as the Americans nearly stormed back from an 11.5 to 4.5 overnight deficit before the Europeans salvaged a series of late ties to win by a 15 to 13 margin in their first road victory since Medinah 13 years ago.
Despite the narrow loss on the final green to spoil what would have been an undefeated week, Fleetwood remained gracious in defeat before heading back out to the course to root on his teammates in the day’s later matches.
“Sportsmanship is important to our game, and the Ryder Cup is the most intense environment we experience,” Fleetwood said. “Things can always happen that test you, but Luke Donald has instilled in this team an amazing attitude that we should always play with the right spirit. That has really helped us get over the line and win the Ryder Cup once again.”