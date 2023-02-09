Aon Risk Reward Challenge
The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique, season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and LPGA that highlights golf’s best strategic decision makers. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season. The players who best navigate the challenges, will win the Aon Trophy and take home an equal $1million prize.
Leading
Tyrrell Hatton
AVG To Par
-1.250
Tommy Fleetwood
AVG To Par
-1.250
Standings
|Pos
|Player
|AVG To Par
|Rounds Played
|Round To Go
|1
Tyrrell Hatton
|-1.250
|8
|32
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
|-1.250
|8
|32
|3
Scott Stallings
|-1.182
|26
|14
|4
Brian Harman
|-1.083
|27
|13
|5
Davis Thompson
|-1.077
|30
|10
Tournament of the Week
WM Phoenix Open
Feb 9 - 12, 2023
No. 17Par 4332 Yards
Upcoming Tournaments
No. 10
The Genesis Invitational
Par 4, 315 Yards
No. 18
The Honda Classic
Par 5, 556 Yards
No. 16
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Par 5, 511 Yards
