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Visual Stories

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What are you getting?

  • 6-second static or video creative, in vertical 9:16 mobile format (1080x1920).
  • Seamless integration across our app’s Feature, Player, and Topic Stories.
  • One creative for all in-app placements.

Creative Best Practices

Design & Layout:

  • Use a 9:16 aspect ratio (1080x1920) for full-screen mobile
  • Keep key visuals and messaging centered, avoiding edges (where UI elements might overlap)
  • High contrast between text and background for easy readability
  • Use bold, simple fonts that are legible at a glance

Video Specific Tips:

  • Get your main message or visual in the first 1-2 seconds
  • Design for mute by using text overlays or bold visuals

Messaging & Branding:

  • Lead with the product or key value prop immediately
  • Logo should appear within the first 1–2 seconds and be visible throughout
  • CTA button is separate & below the creative. (Simple: "Tap to learn more", "Shop now", etc.)

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TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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