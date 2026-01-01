Visual Stories
What are you getting?
- 6-second static or video creative, in vertical 9:16 mobile format (1080x1920).
- Seamless integration across our app’s Feature, Player, and Topic Stories.
- One creative for all in-app placements.
Creative Best Practices
Design & Layout:
- Use a 9:16 aspect ratio (1080x1920) for full-screen mobile
- Keep key visuals and messaging centered, avoiding edges (where UI elements might overlap)
- High contrast between text and background for easy readability
- Use bold, simple fonts that are legible at a glance
Video Specific Tips:
- Get your main message or visual in the first 1-2 seconds
- Design for mute by using text overlays or bold visuals
Messaging & Branding:
- Lead with the product or key value prop immediately
- Logo should appear within the first 1–2 seconds and be visible throughout
- CTA button is separate & below the creative. (Simple: "Tap to learn more", "Shop now", etc.)