Video On Demand for PGATOUR.COM
What are you getting?
- Align your brand with premium PGA Tour video content across responsive web & app.
- Advertising opportunities consist of run of platform inventory (sold on CPM) or franchise sponsorships (sold on a flat rate and on share of voice basis). Options include 6-30 second video content within the PGA Tour's TOURCAST platform, video content on-site and in-app, and within the app's new 'Story' feature.
Creative Best Practices
5-7 business days from the receipt of the final assets.
Brand
Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.
Typography
Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.
Video Specs
• File Type .mp4
• Dimensions (16:9) 1920 x 1080
• 29.97 FPS
• >15K kbps bitrate
• File Size (max) 50MB