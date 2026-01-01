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Video On Demand for PGATOUR.COM

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What are you getting?

  • Align your brand with premium PGA Tour video content across responsive web & app.
  • Advertising opportunities consist of run of platform inventory (sold on CPM) or franchise sponsorships (sold on a flat rate and on share of voice basis). Options include 6-30 second video content within the PGA Tour's TOURCAST platform, video content on-site and in-app, and within the app's new 'Story' feature.

Creative Best Practices

5-7 business days from the receipt of the final assets.

Brand

Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.

Typography

Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.


Video Specs

• File Type .mp4

• Dimensions (16:9) 1920 x 1080

• 29.97 FPS

• >15K kbps bitrate

• File Size (max) 50MB


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TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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