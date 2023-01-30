WiretoWire: Homa takes Torrey Pines

MAX HOMA EARNS SIXTH TOUR TITLE AT FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

The roller coaster of Max Homa’s career has reached unprecedented heights of late. Anchored by a consistent hope, the upward trend is only continuing. Homa earned his sixth PGA TOUR title in a Saturday finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, carding a final-round, 6-under 66 at Torrey Pines’ South Course for a two-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley at 13 under. Homa trailed 54-hole leader Sam Ryder by five strokes into the final round outside San Diego but played a nearly flawless round with six birdies and a bogey, highlighted by birdies on both of the back nine’s difficult par 3s, to emerge with the Farmers’ signature surfboard trophy. Homa has won in four of his last 29 starts on TOUR; he accrues 500 FedExCup points and moves to No. 2 on the season-long standings. It’s his fourth TOUR title in his home state of California; he remembers attending the Farmers as a high schooler, and this marks his first victory as a dad – son Cam Andrew was born last November and was on the scene at Torrey. Homa, who lost his TOUR card twice early in his career, is set to ascend into the world’s top 15 for the first time. Don’t expect him to stop now. “I always remind myself that, ‘You’ve seen the darkness of this game. Enjoy this. Enjoy the beauty of it.’ People chanting my name, things I could have never imagined,” Homa said in the Saturday twilight. He enjoyed it, indeed.

PEBBLE BEACH BOUND

The PGA TOUR returns to the golf paradise of Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 2017 champion Jordan Spieth headlines the field , with Tom Hoge returning to defend. Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick are back in action for the first time since the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hovland has had a solid 2022-23 campaign thus far, plus a victory at the Hero World Challenge. Joel Dahmen is set to join the field and tee it up on TOUR for the first time since becoming a father on Jan. 19. Other notables include Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and former FedExCup Champion Justin Rose. Ben Silverman, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour last week in the Bahamas, is among the sponsor exemptions. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will once again use its three-course rotation : Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula CC. Among the 156 celebrities teeing it up this week are recently-retired soccer superstar Gareth Bale, NFL QBs Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, and plenty of big names from entertainment and music including Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, and of course, Bill Murray. The winner at Pebble will take home 500 FedExCup points .