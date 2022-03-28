WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler wins in Austin, Chad Ramey closes at Corales

SCHEFFLER GETS REDEMPTION AT WGC-DELL MATCH PLAY, MOVES TO WORLD NO. 1

For the better part of two years, Scottie Scheffler held a prominent spot in the conversation of best player yet to win on the PGA TOUR. Pundits opined that once the 25-year-old University of Texas alum hoisted one trophy, more would follow. They were not wrong. Scheffler followed his breakthrough TOUR title at the WM Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday with another win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard earlier this month. He arrived at this week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play as the FedExCup leader and with redemption on his mind, as he fell to Billy Horschel in the 2021 championship match at Austin CC. The group stage wasn’t easy on Scheffler; after compiling a 2-1 record, he needed six extra holes against Matt Fitzpatrick to advance to the Round of 16. From there, though, it was full throttle. The New Jersey native extracted revenge against Horschel with a 1-up win in the Round of 16, then followed with a 3-and-2 triumph over Seamus Power in a Saturday afternoon Quarterfinal. Scheffler took down Dustin Johnson in a Sunday morning Semifinal matchup, and he polished off a sparkling week with a 4-and-3 victory over 2019 Match Play champion Kevin Kisner in Sunday afternoon’s Final, highlighted by a bunker hole-out birdie to tie the par-5 12th hole and maintain momentum. Scheffler closed out the match with a two-putt par on No. 15. He accrues 550 FedExCup points to extend his lead in the season-long standings, and he moves to No. 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Mississippi native Chad Ramey earned his first TOUR title at the Corales Puntacana Championship, recording four birdies in his final six holes Sunday at Corales GC for a 17-under total and one-stroke victory over Alex Smalley and Ben Martin. Ramey, who learned the game at a nine-hole public course in his hometown of Fulton, Mississippi, entered the week at No. 120 on the FedExCup standings and now moves to No. 34, earning 300 points for his efforts in the Dominican Republic. From thoughts of perhaps grinding this summer to keep his card, the TOUR rookie is suddenly exempt through 2023-24, and he earns a spot in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and THE PLAYERS Championship.



TOUR HEADS TO TPC SAN ANTONIO FOR VALERO TEXAS OPEN

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Valero Texas Open and the big-time milestone will feature a big-time field led by former FedExCup champions Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Spieth is also the defending champion at TPC San Antonio. His win here last season marked his first victory on TOUR since 2017. McIlroy will tee it up the week prior to the Masters for the first time in eight years. McIlroy finished second behind Martin Laird at this event in 2013. Bryson DeChambeau is set to play the Valero Texas Open for the first time since 2017, when he missed the cut. Twenty golfers who are in the Masters field are playing at TPC San Antonio. TPC San Antonio plays host to the Valero Texas Open for the 13th time. Featuring just 100 feet of elevation, the Oaks Course boasts a traditional design that balances wider fairways with narrower tree-lined fairways for strategic options to the greens. If the winner of the Valero Texas Open is not yet qualified for the Masters, he will earn the final spot in the field. Spieth is looking to become the first back-to-back Valero Texas Open winner since Zach Johnson in 2008-09. The winner will pocket 500 FedExCup.