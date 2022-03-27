Family promises to keep Scottie Scheffler grounded as world No. 1

AUSTIN, Texas – Scottie Scheffler’s father pulled him into a huge bear hug on the 15th green at Austin Country Club right after his boy became the best golfer in the world, but his first words were not about his son’s victory at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“I love you, Scott. I'm more proud of who you are than your golf. You're a wonderful young man,” Scott Scheffler said after his progeny claimed a third victory in five starts on the PGA TOUR, the second quickest from a first to third win since 1996 (David Duval, 21 days).

His wife Meredith – they met in high school – only found out about the chance to become world No. 1 on Saturday night when Scottie told her. The response was, “Promise me you’ll never change.”

RELATED: What's in his bag? | Final leaderboard



It’s a window into the universe of the 25-year-old who has always appeared humble and hardly ever fazed. A balanced life and having fun are more important than rankings on a page. And so there seems little chance he will change despite joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm as the only players to reach the top at 25 or younger. With only 92 professional starts to his name, only Woods (21) and Spieth (77) needed fewer to get there.

“I don't feel like No. 1 in the world. I feel like the same guy I was four months ago, and I hope that doesn't change,” Scheffler said himself.

“He will stay down to earth. He has three sisters and a wife who will keep him in line,” older sister Callie said as she choked back tears after devotedly watching her little brother win seven matches over five days.

“This is beyond any of our wildest dreams, but golf is just what he does, it’s not who he is. He is an incredible person, brother, son, husband and soon-to-be uncle. It’s great to share in these successes he’s having, but at the end of the day it’s even greater to have him as a brother. We are very blessed.”